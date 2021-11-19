American Cancer Society representative Charla Barrett (left) holds a $1,000 check presented to the American Cancer Society from the members of the Glenville State College Boxing Team. The money donated was raised as part of their “Knock Out Cancer” fundraiser.

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — The American Cancer Society (ACS) was presented with a check, courtesy of the Glenville State College Boxing Team.

As part of their “Knock Out Cancer” fundraiser, the Boxing Teamwas able to donate $1,000 to Charla Barrett, an ACS representative.

“Fundraising is not all we do, but what we do depends on it,” said Carmen Hathaway, a Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society and its North Central Region. “Donations benefit your American Cancer Society and its mission to save lives, celebrate them, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. This can only be done through fundraisers in our community and on our college campuses.”

According to Hathaway, donations are used to “support grants for cancer research projects being conducted nationwide”, including a $720,000 grant for West Virginia University.

“I am very proud of our Boxing Team and those who helped us raise the money for this donation,” said GSC Boxing Coach Duane Chapman. “This is an important cause that we are happy to support.”

“These donations also help create more awareness about all types of cancers, early detection and prevention methods, better cancer screenings, improved treatments, and so much more. Your ACS also works to educate our neighbors on developments that are ways to prevent some cancers such as the HPV vaccine. Breast cancer incidents have dropped from 1-in-3 in 1994 to 1-in-8 in 2019, great strides are being made and it is all because of your help. Your American Cancer Society is very grateful to GSC, Coach Chapman, and the Boxing Team for hosting this fundraiser that also promotes more awareness to take care of ourselves to prevent cancer,” Hathaway said.

Visit www.cancer.org to learn more about the American Cancer Society.