Harrison County Courthouse Plaza to host North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Courthouse Plaza in Clarksburg will be hosting the North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person event on Oct.10 to combat Alzheimer’s disease.

Participants will meet at the Courthouse or walk in their neighborhoods. Individuals who walk from home can engage in Walk-day using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app.

The North Central Walk, a ceremony that begins at 2 p.m. and a Walk that begins at 2:30 p.m, not only raises money for Alzheimer’s research but also “provides free care and support services to local families” courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter.

The goal for this year is $40,000.

“I can’t express how excited we are to have our walks in person this fall. There will be some modifications to protect the health and safety of participants, staff, and volunteers so we can make sure that everyone attending feels safe and comfortable,” Sharon Covert, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, said.

All Walk attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear a mask when necessary. Masks will be provided at the site.

Those interested can register for the Walk at alz.org/walk.