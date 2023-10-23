CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Collection sites will open up around the Mountain State for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to a release from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the Attorney General’s Office is partnering with various groups and agencies, including Capitol Police and the state Department of Homeland Security, to put together “Take Back” locations across the state, which the community can use to get rid of their unused medications.

“Events like this are vitally important to keeping potentially dangerous drugs off our streets,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “If anyone has unused or unwanted prescription drugs, especially opioids and other pain medications, I encourage them to bring them in to be safely discarded and destroyed.”

One of more than 60 collection sites in West Virginia—the State Capitol Complex Safe Zone—will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “adjacent to the Culture Center at the Greenbrier/Washington Street entrance,” the release said. Other such locations include the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office in Oceana, the Beckley Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office itself.

“It’s crucial to emphasize our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safe disposal of unused or unwanted prescription drugs throughout the year,” Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman said. “Our office also proudly hosts a designated drop-off box, which we encourage the community to use at their convenience all year long.”

You can find a collection site near you by visiting the Take Back Day website.