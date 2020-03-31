Help4WV says need for addiction treatment in the state has not slowed down during COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Help4WV, the statewide addiction hotline, said that despite to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the need for addiction treatment in West Virginia has not slowed down.

Brittany Shawver, Director of the Help4WV addiction hotline said she has seen little difference in the need for help, as measured by call volume, according to a press release.

The release stated that the hotline averages more than 900 requests for help per month.

“We think call volume may increase as this continues, because unemployment, depression, and loneliness are all risk factors for addiction,” Shawver said. “We especially worry about overdoses increasing now that people are spending more time alone, and there may be no one else present to administer Narcan or call for help.”

Additionally, Shawver said that so far, most addiction treatment programs are staying open, though some have altered their admission criteria and all are taking extra precautions. Shawver also said that most outpatient programs are offering telehealth options, and that private insurance, as well as Medicare and Medicaid are covering it. There are also many online support groups, meetings and recovery apps that Shawyer and her staff are sharing with others, according to the release.

The release stated that Help4WV also has a peer recovery support program that has been retooled for usage during the pandemic. Normally, peer support specialists, who are themselves in long-term recover from addiction, are out in the community leading support groups and meeting face-to-face with clients, according to the release.

Now, those individuals are available to support people by phone or via telehealth. Anyone with a landline, computer or mobile device can access support and advice from the peer coaches for free, according to the release. Those who ant to be connected to a peer coach or learn about other treatment options can call the helpline 24/7 at 1-844-HELP-4WV or chat online at Help4WV.com.