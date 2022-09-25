CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fall is just around the corner, along with fall allergies. However, according to Cleveland Clinic, there is a way to deal with this unfortunate part of the season.

“So this time of year, in the fall time, we will typically have ragweeds and molds,” said Sandra Hong, MD, allergist for Cleveland Clinic. “I like to break down the seasons into national holidays, so right around Labor Day to the first good snowfall, we will actually see a lot of the weeds pop up. There’s a lot more molds because it’s actually really damp out there and you’ve got leaves on the ground.”

Fall allergy symptoms typically include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing. Luckily, there are a number of different treatment options. Nasal steroids are the go-to for allergies along with an antihistamine, taken on an as-needed basis.

To limit limit exposure to allergens, it is recommended that a person limit their time outdoors, close the windows in their home and try to shower daily to wash off any pollen.

“Try not to do any sort of drying of clothes outdoors because when you have your sheets in the air, it’ll bring in all that pollen for you. So that can be really difficult and rev up your allergies at certain times,” Dr. Hong said.

Dr. Hong also recommended that you see an allergist if you tend to have the same symptoms around the same time every year.