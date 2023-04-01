Unfortunately, most allergies cannot be cured. This means to live your best life, you need to manage your exposure to allergens and treat symptoms.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spring brings many things, sunshine, warm weather and the onset of seasonal allergies.

“You may start to see your seasonal allergies worsen in April or May because that’s when tree and grass pollens often overlap,” said DeVon Preston, MD, allergist for Cleveland Clinic. “That’s also when we tend to have our drier, windier weather – which means pollen can travel in the air more easily.”

Allergies symptoms can include itchy or watery eyes, sneezing and a stuffy nose. Dr. Preston recommends trying a nasal steroid or nasal antihistamine in cases of congestion, sneezing or a runny nose. As for the itching, an oral antihistamine can help.

Although these medications help relieve allergy symptoms, the best way to avoid them altogether is to stay inside on dry, windy days.

“We all love to open our windows and let the fresh air in, but keeping your windows closed can help prevent pollen from entering your home. I recommend people use their HVAC system, if they have one, to help filter the air in the home,” Dr. Preston said. “If you have pets that go outside, brush them off before they come back inside because pollens can collect on their fur. It’s also a good idea to keep pets out of your bedroom.”

If allergy symptoms do not improve, then it is time to visit an allergist.