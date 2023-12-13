CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For many, the holidays are a happy time spent with loved ones and full of joy. However, not all people feel this way during this time of year, and some may feel the urge to take their own life.

However, it’s actually a myth that suicides increase over the holidays. In fact, December of 2022 had the lowest rate of suicide for that year. Despite this, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is still urging awareness and the fact that its important to be aware of mental health year-round.

Amanda Farley – the Area Director of West Virginia’s chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – said that there can be signs that someone may be contemplating suicide. They may say concerning things, give away their possessions, or act more recklessly. Farley said that if you are concerned about whether someone may be contemplating suicide, it’s okay to explicitly ask.

Farley also said that depending on the person, it may be counterproductive to point out the positive things in their life and what they should be grateful for.

“It’s just a time to listen to how they’re feeling. Ask questions, and definitely just give them space to open up and let them know that you are there for them,” Farley said.

Suicide is especially a problem in West Virginia. The CDC reported that suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in West Virginia and that the state ranks eighth in the nation in suicide deaths per capita.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, you can dial or text 988 to speak to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline.