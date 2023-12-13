FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the holiday season is typically about good times with family and friends, it also brings more potential dangers for your furry friends.

Things like mistletoe may be magical for humans but is actually very harmful to any pets you have around the house.

”Cats in particular, your ribbon in your packages. The really thin ribbons and tinsel and things like that, those can be really really harmful because if they swallow those they can actually get stuck in the intestines and actually cut the intestine open…If an animal bites an electrical cord and is being electrocuted, don’t touch the animal, unplug it, ok? Because if you touch the animal that’s being shocked, you’re going to get shocked too,” Dr. Scott Moore of the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital said.

Here’s a list of things to keep an eye out for this season:

Ribbons on packages

Real mistletoe

Christmas lilies (Asiatic lilies are very toxic)

Sago Palms

Chocolate (the more cacao concentrated, the more toxic)

Human medication

Poinsettias (not toxic but they cause mouth irritation)

Electrical cords

