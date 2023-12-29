CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With 2023 coming to a close, 12 News reached out to the American Lung Association to talk about how you can keep your lungs healthy in the new year.

“As you’re looking at the new year, you’re taking on some personal challenges and you want to accomplish a significant goal or improve your life for the new year—quitting smoking is certainly one of those areas that you could do this with,” said Deb Brown, the Chief Mission Officer at the American Lung Association. “Quitting smoking is one of the major behaviors that you can change.”

According to Brown, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the state of West Virginia. “It kills about 4,200 people each year, and nationally, 16 million Americans live with tobacco-related disease,” she said.

The American Lung Association also advises people to speak with their physician or healthcare provider to make sure that they’re up to date on all vaccines, to avoid catching a preventable disease. People who already have lung conditions—such as COPD and asthma—may be at higher risk for serious illnesses such as influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, and RSV.

Therefore, Brown said that it’s important to make sure that your loved ones are also up on their vaccinations. Brown emphasized the importance of keeping up with your COVID-19 vaccines and said that there’s an RSV vaccination available for people aged 60 and older.

Brown also said that it’s important to test your homes for radon in the new year. According to her, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Brown said that when experiencing shortness of breath, coughing, a running nose, or a fever, it can lead many people to question if they’ve been exposed to something. She said that if the symptoms don’t go away or you’re concerned about a respiratory illness, you should see a healthcare provider.

For more information about quitting tobacco, vaccinations, radon testing, or the American Lung Association’s Free Radon Basics Course, you can reach out to them directly. They can be visited at lung.org or you can call the Lung Helpline at 1-(800)-LUNG-USA.