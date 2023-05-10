MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — May marks National Mental Health Awareness Month, and West Virginia is recognizing the importance of mental health by trying to spread awareness on some of the signs of some mental illnesses as well as how you can get treated.

Indicators provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration:

Eating or sleeping too much or too little

Pulling away from people and things

Having low or no energy

Having unexplained aches and pains, such as constant stomach aches or headaches

Feeling helpless or hopeless

Excessive smoking, drinking, or using drugs, including prescription medications

Worrying a lot of the time; feeling guilty but not sure why

Thinking of hurting or killing yourself or someone else

Having difficulty readjusting to home or work life

The state has the second-highest rate of adults reporting anxiety and depression at 37.9%, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

988 is the newly designated suicide and crisis prevention hotline, but First Choice Services officials have said that it is not just limited to those two.

“That is available 24/7 for anyone who is looking to talk,” First Choice Services Director of Communication and Marketing, Sheila Moran said. “They don’t have to be suicidal they can just feel anxious, depressed or wants to talk.”

Over the past year, calls to that hotline doubled. The line can help people find a mental health specialist in their area.

“If they need further mental health therapy, we know all about the resources in the community throughout West Virginia and we can find someone to help them,” Moran said.

Moran acknowledged that the pandemic has made the focus of mental health grow exponentially. While in National Mental Health Awareness Month, this week also marks Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week.

The WV Children’s Crisis and Referral Line can interrupt behavioral health crises by connecting families with behavioral health services in their communities. People can call or text the line at 844-HELP4WV or chat at https://www.help4wv.com/ccl.

The 988 hotline can also help with that.

“If you feel like your child is having emotional problems, if you see changes in your child that you are concerned about, you can call us and we can refer you to professionals, who can help you,” Moran said.