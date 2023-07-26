FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – With temperatures expected to reach high levels in West Virginia this week, staying cool and hydrated are important steps to remaining healthy and safe while outside.

Sweltering temperatures, combined with high humidity, pose serious health risks such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The elderly, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions are more prone to these health risks. According to the Marion County Health Department, it is important to stay hydrated and check in on people who might be more prone to these conditions.

Meagan Payne, Marion County Health Department Director of Nursing at Marion County Health Department, said that drinking plenty of water and something that will replenish your electrolytes like a sports drink is a must. She also said people should try to stay in cool areas and use a fan and air conditioners whenever possible. “Also watch out for your outlying population. So, the elderly, immunocompromised, and then infants; heat stroke is really bad on kids,” Payne said.

Some symptoms to look for when diagnosing a heat stroke include a high body temperature, confusion, nausea and dizziness.

“So, heat stroke is the one that we are really concerned about. Heat exhaustion typically you’ve got to be sweating, with a heat stroke you won’t be sweating, because you’ve already depleted those supplies. So, you’re going to have hot dry skin, some dizziness, maybe a headache and confusion. That is truly an emergency, so dial 911 and get them out of the environment and into a cool environment. You can start the cooling process by fanning, icepacks and those things,” Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Public Information officer.

A full list of what to look for and what to do if someone is experiencing a heat-related illness can be found on the CDC’s website.