BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — August 1 is National Donor Day as the date signifies how just one donor can save eight lives and help over seventy-five individuals in need.

12 News traveled to WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center in Bridgeport to speak with Maura Mullen R.N., B.S.N. and critical care supervisor, on the importance of transplantation and how to register.

“You can register at the DMV, which most people do. It just kind of takes your information so that if in fact you would be eligible to be a donor, they would have your information already,” said Mullen.

Currently, 500 West Virginians alone are waiting for an organ transplant of some kind. Any individual of any age or medical condition can be considered as an organ donor and at the time of passing, medical professionals will determine what you’re capable of donating.

You can sign up to be an organ or tissue donor at Donate Life West Virginia’s website.