MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — While skies cleared up slightly on Friday from the wildfire smoke, officials believe that we will see the impacts from the wildfires in the area throughout the summer. With that, it is leaving parents concerned on how this will affect their children.

Officials from WVU Medicine Children’s encouraged parents to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

“(AQI) measures the fine particles in the air, they come from different sources such as forest fires or vehicle traffic or pollution in general,” WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Pulmonary Saif Al Qatarneh said. “In our case, there is some pollution going up and it’s affecting the (AQI).”

He suggested for parents to limit their children’s long-term outdoor and athletic exposure to the elements when levels are unhealthy. People with respiratory issues like asthma should be extra cautious.

AQI Basics for Ozone and Particle Pollution Provided by AirNow.gov

Levels of Concern Values of Index Description of Air Quality Good 0 to 50 Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk. Moderate 51 to 100 Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 101 to 150 Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. Unhealthy 151 to 200 Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Very Unhealthy 201 to 300 Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone. Hazardous 301 and higher Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

“We advise families to look at the AQI,” Qatarneh said. “They can access this through the internet, check their phones and (see) it on a daily basis.”

The particles in the air can also irritate or exacerbate airways in the lungs.

“People who are exposed to long outdoor activities can be exposed to more symptoms,” Saif Al Qatarneh said.

With the Independence Day weekend here, Qatarneh encouraged parents to have fun with children, but be cautious.

Graphic regarding wildfire smoke from Canada impacting the local area (WVU Medicine Children’s)

“Hopefully this is going to be a transitional phase, where once the level of pollution is getting less and hopefully becoming the AQI level becomes more healthy that everyone can go outdoors,” Saif Al Qatarneh said. “Enjoy the time outdoors, but for now – especially for our patients – it’s good to be cautious.”

Qatarneh also urged for people to clean their air conditioning unit filters. If any parents have concerns, he recommends for people to ask their doctor for more information.