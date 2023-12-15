WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — Two senators, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, introduced a bill that pushes for including fentanyl tests in hospitals’ routine drug screens.

According to a press release from the U.S. Senate, Manchin and Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced “Tyler’s Law” to try to prevent fentanyl-related deaths. The law is named for Tyler Shamash, a teenager who, according to the release, “lost his life to a fentanyl overdose in part because — unbeknownst to the physician — he was not tested for fentanyl upon being checked into the emergency room.”

Most drug screenings at hospitals test for marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates, and phencyclidine (PCP), but not fentanyl, the senators said. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl don’t register on most rapid drug tests.

If passed, the bill would direct the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to do the following:

Complete a study to determine how frequently emergency rooms are currently testing for fentanyl when patients come in for an overdose, as well as the associated costs and benefits/risks.

Issue guidance to hospitals on implementing fentanyl testing in emergency rooms.

“In the last year, more than 109,000 Americans and 1,490 West Virginians died from drug-related overdoses,” Senator Manchin said in the release. “It’s heartbreaking to lose so many lives to this devastating epidemic and Congress must take comprehensive, meaningful action to address the crisis.” He continued, “I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this commonsense step to combat drug overdose deaths.”

To read the full bill, click here.