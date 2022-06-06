BRIDGEPORT, W.Va — June starts Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

One thing people might not know is that hearing loss is associated with diseases or syndromes like dementia or Alzheimer’s. Nardelli Audiology Owner Melissa Rose believes it is critical to get professionally checked to delay dementia.

“The reason that we’re involved even though June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is because we know that there is a huge connection between untreated hearing loss and the risk of dementia,” Rose said. “So in 2017, the Lancet Commission actually came out and listed treating your hearing loss is the number one modifiable factor in reducing your risk of dementia.”

Rose also said that even those with mild hearing loss should at least get a diagnosis.

Those who want to keep their brains healthy and sharp to coincide with the awareness month should stay active and engaged, Rose said.

“Whether with hearing or not, we actually encourage that (staying fit) with our patients,” Rose said.