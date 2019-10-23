Kroger locations to participate in Drug Take Back Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger locations across north central West Virginia will take participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are designed to encourage people to responsibly throw away unused or expired medications.

Listed below are the participating Kroger locations in the area:

350 Patteson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505

1851 Earl Core Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505

500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505

198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg WV, 26301

The events will take place in the parking lots of the locations. Local law enforcement agencies will be present to ensure that the prescriptions are disposed of in a safe and secure manner.

Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Allison McGee said that events like these help create safer homes and communities.

“Drug Take Back events help keep our communities safer and healthier and that’s so important to everyone at Kroger,” said McGee. “We know there’s a need for these events and we’re happy to step up and offer our customers a responsible, convenient and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted medications while also raising awareness of the opioid epidemic and the necessity of safe medication usage.”

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 53 percent of those who misused prescription pain relievers obtained them from a friend or relative. Only about 11 percent of unused medication is disposed of properly, according to the Geisinger Center for Health Research.

Last year, more than 40,000 pounds of unused or expired medications were collected and properly disposed of by local law enforcement officials at Drug Take Back Day events.

Those interested in learning more information about Kroger’s participation in Take Back Day can do so by clicking here.