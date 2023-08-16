CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Wednesday, Aug. 16, Kroger shoppers across the region will be able to get a discount on their groceries if they get a flu shot in-store at a Kroger pharmacy.

According to a release from Kroger, all stores in the company’s Mid-Atlantic region are offering a $10 discount on groceries to customers that receive a flu shot at the in-store Kroger pharmacy.

Customers that wish to opt-in to the coupon must do so by loading the digital offer on their Kroger Plus card either through the Kroger app or by visiting the company’s website. After customers receive the shot, members of the pharmacy team will then scan a barcode to activate the offer, the release said.

“As a community-focused company, we are here to help associates and customers stay healthy ahead of flu season and are pleased to offer a promotion that rewards shoppers for taking care of their health and wellbeing,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager of Kroger Mid-Atlantic said. “It’s our hope that by providing everyone with access to nutritious food and medicine, we can all be stronger together going into the fall.”

To schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot, click here. Customers that are eligible for federally funded healthcare programs are excluded from this offer.