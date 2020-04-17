Kroger to begin accepting SNAP benefits for pickup orders

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger-Mid Atlantic announced on Friday that beginning on Tuesday, April 21, Kroger stores will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup orders.

The release from the company stated that its low-contact pickup service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby store.

Additionally, the release stated that EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The release stated that Kroger currently offers pickup at more than 2,000 locations across the U.S.

“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”