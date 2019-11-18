Lawmaker to introduce a bill requiring all e-cigarette retailers to put up a warning sign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – In recent months, vaping products have caused users to get ill and even die. One West Virginia lawmaker wants to help tackle the problem.

Delegate Rodney Pyles (D – Monongalia, 51) wants to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would require all e-cigarette product retailers to display a sign that is visible to all customers addressing the dangers of vaping. Pyles said he think it is an important step in the right direction.

“I see it as a first step short of an outright ban,” Pyles said. “Maybe it’ll get some attention from people who are using the product, maybe not any more attention than warnings on cigarette packs get. It’s something that I thought is worth a try at least.”

The signs will warn about the unknown risks that are associated with vaping, encourage users to talk to their health providers and to find out information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pyles said he has been working on the bill for about a month after the minority council asked him if he had any bills he would like to introduce.

“Vaping has become a real problem. People are getting sick and some are dying,” Pyles said. “I began thinking about what we could do to address this problem.”

He said he has heard from constituents who are concerned about an all-out ban on vaping products because they say it has helped them quit tobacco. So far, Pyles said he has only heard from e-cigarette users and not from any retailers.

The law will be proposed when the session begins in January and Pyles said although he has not had any colleagues reach out to him, he suspects they will once the session begins. Those who do not comply with the bill would face fines.

The signs will be downloadable to retailers and read:

Since the specific compounds or ingredients used in vapor products causing lung injury are not yet known, the only way to assure that you are not at risk while the investigation continues is to consider refraining from use of all e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

“If you are an adult using e-cigarettes, or vaping, products to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes. Adults addicted to nicotine using e-cigarettes should weigh all risks and benefits and consider utilizing FDA approved nicotine replacement therapies.

If you continue to use e-cigarette, or vaping, products, carefully monitor yourself for symptoms and see a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

Learn more at the U.S. Center for Disease Control: CDC.gov

As far as enforcement goes, the bill continues and states:

Any law-enforcement officer, representative of the Bureau for Public Health or of a county health department, representative of the Division of Labor, or other state representative inspecting a business or establishment, or otherwise lawfully acting under his or her state authority, may notify, in writing, any business or establishment that it has failed to comply with the requirements of this section. The written notice must be delivered to the noncomplying business or establishment by certified mail, with return receipt requested. A business or establishment that does not correct a violation within 30 days from the receipt of the written notice is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon a first conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $250; and upon a second or subsequent conviction, shall be fined not less than $250 nor more than $500.