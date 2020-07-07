Local doctors provide tips as face masks become mandatory in West Virginia

WESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice’s mandate for West Virginia residents to wear masks in any building outside of their homes can pose some risk to residents with other health concerns.

While testing continues around the area, doctors said those with respiratory conditions should try to stay home when possible to keep themselves and others safe.

They also remind people that fabric masks, while helpful in limiting the spread of coronavirus, need to be cleaned regularly for the best effect.

“Keeping them in a car is not advised because that grows bacteria, and then you’re putting it back on your face, so you can develop skin problems from that, you’re also increasing your risk of exposure to other things, so if the mask is soiled, then it should be washed,” said Dr. Dana Pauley Persinger, a family practitioner with Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

Persinger recommends washing cloth face masks after each day they are used, and suggests having multiple on hand to ensure a clean one is always available.