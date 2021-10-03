LUCAS, lung cancer screening, to be held in Hamlin and Clarksburg

(Photo Courtesy of WVU Medicine) LUCAS, mobile lung cancer screening facility to travel around West Virginia.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A mobile lung cancer screening unit called LUCAS will visit Lincoln and Harrison counties to offer low-dose computed tomography scans.

LUCAS ( Lung Cancer Screening) functions similarly to Bonnie’s Bus, but instead of performing mammograms to detect breast cancer along its route, LUCAS is built to screen for lung cancer along 42 counties in the state.

As part of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS can be found here:

Lincoln Primary Care in Hamlin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5. For an appointment, call 304-226-5725, extension 132.

Clarksburg Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6. For an appointment, call 304-622-2708.

LUCAS is part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program, a “collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, and other community leaders to reduce the number of deaths from breast and lung cancer in West Virginia.”

Staff will be wearing masks, patients will have to wait in their car until their appointment time and the staff will sanitize between patients.

Screenings will be billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Grant funding and donations will allow uninsured patients living in West Virginia, who meet screening criteria, to receive their LUCAS screening.

Those who wish to receive a screening must have a physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance.

For information on LUCAS, see WVUCancer.org/LUCAS.