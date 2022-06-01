CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Lyme disease and other illnesses from ticks seem pretty far away, but since West Virginia’s Gov. Justice reported that he became sick from a tick bite, it seems a lot closer to home.

Tickborne diseases are spread through the bite of an infected tick and many of these diseases can infect people and pets. Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease reported in West Virginia, according to the DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

Historically, Lyme disease is limited to the Eastern Panhandle, but it has progressively become more common in the rest of West Virginia. In 2017, West Virginia was designated a high incidence Lyme disease state.

Preliminary numbers indicate in 2021, there were 1,542 Lyme disease cases across the state with others still being investigated. In comparison, there were 1,062 confirmed Lyme disease cases in 2020. From 2015 to 2020, there were more than 3,939 Lyme disease cases reported in West Virginia, an increase of 271%.

People with Lyme disease are treated with antibiotics, but symptoms can last for years, and if left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever have also been reported in West Virginia, with about 1-10 cases of each per year. Tickborne infections can cause a variety of symptoms including fever, headache, chills, myalgia, and rash. Most infections occur from late spring through early fall when ticks are most active.

“Tick exposure can happen any time of the year, but is most common during summer months,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The most effective way to prevent tick-borne diseases is to use tick repellent when you are in wooded and brushy areas.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following tips when coming indoors:

check your clothing for ticks

examine gear and pets

shower soon after being outdoors

check your body for ticks

When seeking medical assistance, it’s important to save any ticks that may have been involved with a bite which may help medical staff identify the tick. Medical treatments are effective in treating tickborne diseases and can prevent severe complications when given early in the course of infection, according to the WVDHHR.