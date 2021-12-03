FILE – Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass., June 15, 2018. Workers and families with private health insurance would reap savings on prescription drugs from a little-noticed provision in President Joe Biden’s sweeping social agenda bill. Drug companies would have to pay rebates to Medicare if they increase prices above the rate of inflation. Business groups are paying close attention, and the issue has divided them in a fierce lobbying battle. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin reminded West Virginians that those eligible have five days left to enroll in Medicare health and prescription drug plans.

The Medicare Open Enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, allows West Virginians to review their coverage options and make changes.

“Medicare provides quality, affordable healthcare for West Virginia seniors across the state,” said Senator Manchin. “The Medicare Open Enrollment period is the best time for West Virginians to review their healthcare and prescription drug plans since benefits and costs may change year to year. This is also the time for any eligible West Virginian to enroll in Medicare benefits.”

Coverage changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.

Those interested can visit Medicare.gov to compare plan costs and coverage or can call 1-800-633-4227 for assistance.