Medical Cannabis Patient Sign Up Event to be held in Elkins on Nov. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Nov. 4, the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the jail building behind the Randolph County Courthouse, 4 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, W.Va.
Patients certified by a registered physician as having an applicable condition must bring the following items:
- Completed patient certification form
- Driver’s license or state ID
- Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill
- $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order
Patients who have not been certified must bring the following items, in addition to the above:
- At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
- Valid photo ID
- Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
- Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee
The $50 patient ID card fee can be waived by patients with a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less at the event. Requested waivers require the applicant to bring their most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days or other proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090, though they are not required.
Patient cards are only valid in West Virginia. Registration does not guaranteed medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.
As per the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the form of pills, oils, topical forms including gels, creams or ointments, a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form, tincture, liquid or dermal patch.
A medical cannabis patient card can be attained at the Elkins event or by going to www.medcanwv.org by eligible West Virginians. Physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis can be found on the website.