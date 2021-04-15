Medical facility holds grand opening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County doctor is offering a one-stop shop for the area’s healthcare needs.

MedBridge held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon.

The healthcare facility has taken over and renovated the old Fairmont General HealthPlex, located off Interstate 79, near White Hall.

MedBridge currently offers a variety of services, including a walk-in clinic that is open to anyone, a COVID-19 testing facility and primary care for all ages. It also offers behavioral health services and telemedicine, and it will continue to expand with a pharmacy and many other services to meet the needs of the community.

“It’s a one-stop shop for all your healthcare needs because I, and all my staff, take it seriously and sincerely. Everybody will get the same treatment, as I would do it to myself or my family members,” said MedBridge founder Dr. Sanjay Bharti.

MedBridge is open 24 hours, 365 days a year.