CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is now accepting applications for the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program.

The program provides “loan repayment for graduates of accredited programs working in qualifying sites in an underserved community in exchange for a service commitment.”

“Mental health providers across our state provide a truly invaluable service to West Virginians living in underserved areas. Perhaps more than ever before, we need as many committed counselors, social workers, and therapists as possible continuing to work in our communities” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Through this loan repayment program, we can ease a financial burden for them – and let them know how much we value and need their life-saving work.”

Based on a review process and recommendations of an advisory panel, the Commission’s Division of Health Sciences handles the awards.

A $10,000 award is available to eligible workers, which include: licensed certified social workers, licensed independent clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, and licensed master’s and doctoral clinical psychologists.

Applicants must have educational debt in at least the amount of the loan repayment award, a commitment to practice in an underserved area and professional recommendations.

Applications are due March 15, 2022, with final decisions to be announced in April.

For more information about the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, visit https://www.collegeforwv.com/programs/mental-health-loan-repayment-program/ or contact Michelle Ruppert at behavioralhealth@wvhepc.edu.