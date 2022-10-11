FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after-hours mixer benefiting the fight against breast cancer event called Real Men Wear Pink at Merendino Law in Fairmont on Oct. 5.

On behalf of MVB Bank and in Partnership with Merendino Law, Tony Merendino is raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Merendino said by raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink he’s helping to save more lives from breast cancer.

“It’s important to me to raise the money because it’s affecting everyone, you know. You may have someone in your family, friends, it affects everyone of course, so anything I can do to raise a little bit more money to improve the technology and awareness, I am more than happy to do that,” Merendino said.

Currently, the campaign goal for Merendino to reach is $10,000 to help with the fight against breast cancer. The Marion County Chamber of Commerce said during the month of October, they do something for breast cancer awareness and stressed that it’s important to get the word out that it’s treatable and preventable.

“Having events like this, especially where the men get involved, I think it means—it says so much because now, not only are women becoming aware of what’s happening, but the men are too and they are a big part of encouraging wives, moms, and sisters, and daughters to get checked,” said Tina Shaw, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

Shaw stated everyone should be into preventive health and events that bring awareness to the cause and prevent something like breast cancer is very important and adding the support of the business community is a plus.