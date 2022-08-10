FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A mobile lung cancer screening unit is coming to Marion County.

LUCAS is a state-of-the-art service from WVU Medicine that offers low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.

In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined. LUCAS travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.

Patients can visit the mobile unit on Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MVA Clinic in Fairmont.

LUCAS mobile unit (WVU Medicine)

The lung cancer screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who meet screening criteria can receive their lung cancer screening on LUCAS through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened.

Appointments must be made 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.

For an appointment, call Kayetlyn Edinger at 304-367-8736.