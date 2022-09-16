CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Cancer Institute’s LUCAS (Lung Cancer Screening) mobile lung cancer screening unit will visit Lewis, Tucker and Marion counties next month to offer low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.

According to a press release from WVU Medicine, the screenings can be billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare—though a physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened—and uninsured patients living in West Virginia who meet screening criteria can receive free lung cancer screenings on LUCAS because of grant funding and donations. Appointments must be made 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.

FILE – This 1964 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a lung tissue specimen from a patient with adenocarcinoma of the lung. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, researchers reported another record one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they continue to attribute to success against lung cancer. (Dr. Ellis/Emory University, Department of Pathology/CDC via AP)

The mobile screening unit travels to the 42 counties in West Virginia without easy access to lung cancer screening. According to the release, more West Virginians die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate and breast cancer combined.

The technology LUCAS uses can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure, according to the release.

LUCAS is scheduled to be in the following places at the following times:

Lewis County:

Family Medical Clinic of Jane Lew from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. For an appointment, call 304-884-7880.

Lewis County High School in Weston from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12. For an appointment, call 304-226-5725 ext. 132.

Tucker County:

St. George Medical Clinic in Parsons from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13. For an appointment, call 304-478-3339.

Marion County:

MVA Clinic in Fairmont from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. For an appointment, call 304-367-8736.

Click here for more information about LUCAS.