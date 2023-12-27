MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Health Department has announced $85 radon testing for the month of January.

Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that is produced when uranium decays underground. It is harmless when released into open air outdoors, but can become a problem if released in homes, where one may have constant exposure.

Alexis Davy, a radon measurement specialist for the Monongalia County Health Department, explains that because the test requires a space with low air circulation, the health department is taking advantage of the cool winter weather.

“During a radon test, all windows have to remain closed and a circulation air conditioning

system that is pulling air from outside and circulating air inside can’t be running,” Davy said.

“In January, those are things you don’t have to worry about.”

The month of January has been designated as National Radon Action Month, which aims to bring awareness to those who live in areas where high levels of radon are detected.

On a national level, 1 in 15 homes will have high levels of radon. In Monongalia County, the odds are much higher, with 1 in 5 homes showing high levels of the gas.

The test is completed by using a continuous radon monitor placed in finished basements or rooms directly above crawlspaces. If a home has two separate basements, then two monitors will be required to produce an accurate reading. The monitor runs for 48 hours and then creates a reading on the amount of radon detected, after which updates to the home can be made if necessary, such as including adding ventilation and/or making the space more radon

resistant.

The health department goes on to note that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of radon can lead to severe illness, including cancer.

“Not only is radon the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, killing on average 21,000 individuals a year, it’s also the No. 1 cause of lung cancer among non-

smokers,” the release stated.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency aims to “find, fix and prevent high indoor radon levels in 8 million buildings by 2025 and prevent 3,500 lung cancer deaths per year.”

To schedule a radon test, call MCHD Environmental Health at 304-598-5131. You can also

find more information at monchd.org/services/radon.