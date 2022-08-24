MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) announced on Wednesday that it has received its first shipment of the emergency monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS.

The vaccines will be distributed by appointment to at-risk patients only during a vaccine clinic on Friday, Aug. 26.

“Monongalia County Health Department is excited to be one of the first health departments in the state to be offering this service to the citizens and visitors to our county,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD’s county health officer.

MCHD said it has limited doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Prioritized groups for getting the vaccine include gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary individuals who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, and those who have had a known exposure to a confirmed or probable monkeypox case in the last 14 days.

The list also includes research laboratory personnel working with orthopoxviruses, clinical laboratory personnel performing diagnostic testing for orthopoxviruses and designated local health department staff members.

To make an appointment, call 304-598-5119 or visit this website. Monongalia County Health Department said JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine. The second dose is given four weeks after the first, and full immunity is not achieved until two weeks after that, a full six weeks after the first dose, according to the health department.

The health department also said that public health nurses will be handing out information flyers and answering questions during Morgantown Pride events which are taking place Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. “We’re pleased to be working with the organizers of the Morgantown Pride events,” said Smith.

While there are no current cases of monkeypox in Monongalia County, the virus is now confirmed in all 50 states with several confirmed cases in West Virginia. No deaths from the virus have been confirmed in the United States, according to the MCHD.