Mon Health breaks ground on new Fairmont Hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health broke ground on a brand-new hospital on Friday in Fairmont. The hospital will be located in the Middle Town Commons mall in White Hall just off I-79.

MonHealth CEO David Goldberg announced all of the features the new hospital will have, including 24/7 medical services, laboratories, cardiology, radiology, and inpatient care.

In March, Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced it would be closing, which would have left Marion County without a hospital.

The addition of this hospital ensures that citizens of Marion County will have two local hospitals to receive state-of-the-art healthcare. Goldberg expected that the hospital will be built before this time next year.

