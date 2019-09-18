Mon Health enters affiliation agreement with Grafton City Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System and Grafton City Hospital have entered into an affiliation agreement to ensure Grafton area citizens continue to have a nearby independent health care choice, according to a release from Mon Health.

The release stated that the agreement, which was endorsed by the boards of directors of both entities, allows Grafton City Hospital to achieve operational cost efficiencies through the use of Mon Health business support services, clinical affiliation and purchasing power. Grafton City Hospital will continue to focus on the health care needs of its community under the oversight of its local board of directors, according to the release.

“The national health care economy is posing significant challenges to many community hospitals,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “When community hospitals like Grafton City Hospital can align with another community-based healthcare system like Mon Health to improve efficiencies, the biggest winners are the citizens Grafton City Hospital serves. Mon Health is proud to live up to its not-for-profit mission and its legacy by stepping up to help maintain health care choice in the Grafton community.”

Goldberg said that when he first assumed leadership of Mon Health in fall 2018, Congressman David McKinley suggested that Mon Health and Grafton City Hospital leaders meet to discuss areas of cooperation or collaboration to maintain the hospital’s independence and ability to continue to serve its community health care needs close to home.

The release stated that throughout West Virginia, community health systems like Mon Health are working collaboratively and creating alliances to maintain a strong network of hometown top-quality hospitals that serve their communities.