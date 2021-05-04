Mon Health enters affiliation agreement with Minnie Hamilton Health System

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Mon Health System and Minnie Hamilton Health System have entered into a clinical affiliation agreement to increase access to specialized medical and innovative care services for residents, ensuring that citizens of Calhoun and Gilmer counties continue to have independent health care choice close to home, officials announced Tuesday.

“This clinical affiliation allows patients to stay in the local community while receiving the highest-quality, most comprehensive care close to home,” said Mon Health President and CEO, David Goldberg. “We are building on each other’s strengths to assure the best medical care backed by Mon Health’s nationally recognized care and specialists.”

Effective May 1, 2021, Mon Health System began working with Minnie Hamilton clinical teams to advance the depth of needed specialty care, initially including Gastroenterology, Urology, Women’s Health, and Surgery aligned with Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Weston.

The clinical affiliation will also strengthen Minnie Hamilton’s telemedicine network, providing immediate access to Mon Health specialists through video technology.

The agreement, which was endorsed by the boards of directors of both entities, allows Minnie Hamilton Health System to achieve operational cost efficiencies and best clinical practice sharing through this locally focused Mon Health clinical affiliation.

Minnie Hamilton Health System will continue to be independent and to focus on the health care needs of its community under the oversight of its local board of directors, clinicians, and management team.

“Minnie Hamilton Health System is a center for superb regional healthcare. We have continuously collaborated with regional hospitals and health systems to serve our patients and communities from a large geographic area,” said Stephen Whited, Minnie Hamilton CEO. “When community health systems like Mon Health work collaboratively with us, it allows us to do what we do best.”

“Mon Health is proud to work collaboratively and create alliances to maintain a strong network of

hometown top-quality hospitals that have a legacy of serving their communities with distinction,” said Goldberg.

Mon Health System is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia. It includes four hospitals: its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston; affiliate, Grafton City Hospital in Grafton; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies in Morgantown, Fairmont, and Weston; and The Village at Heritage Point. Mon Health System is also part of many Joint Ventures such as, Acuity Specialty Hospital of Morgantown,

Monongalia EMS, Amedisys Hospice, Care Partners, Encompass and the Mon Health Center for

Outpatient Surgery.

