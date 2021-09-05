Mon Health Fair Multiphasic Screening to be held on Sept. 11

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The annual Mon Health Fair Multiphasic Screening will be held on Sept. 11 at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The event will benefit the four Rotary Clubs in Monongahela County.

“This screening can provide an early warning of health problems, including coronary heart

disease, diabetes or other disorders,” said Michael McGovern, Mon Health Medical Center

Community Outreach Coordinator. “We always have a great amount of interest because it is

such a great value for our participants.”

Participants are asked to fast for 12 hours prior to attending and to drink plenty of water during the fast to increase the accuracy of the results. Those who are diabetic should not fast.

Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Online registration ends on Sept. 8 due to the limited number of spots. Those interested can go to MonHealth.com/HealthFair. Results will be mailed within 7-10 days of the event and will also be available on the Mon Health Patient Portal.