Mon Health hosts free diabetes prevention courses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health Medical Center is offering free diabetes prevention courses.

These courses by the Diabetes Learning Center focus on healthy eating and physical activity and how this can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those at high risk for developing diabetes include people over 65 years of age, who are overweight or obese, or have a family history of diabetes.

“There’s a lot of information available for people with type 2 diabetes, but there’s not that much information and resources for people with prediabetes,” said clinical dietitian Robin Redd. “So because they don’t have type 2 diabetes, there’s no insurance coverage for any program, so this is a great program to have because it really helps with people who are at risk of developing type 2, so it’s a preventative program.”

Classes are going on this fall and another round will begin in the spring. Participants must register by calling 304-598-1805.