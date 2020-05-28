Mon Health joining regional health partnership

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with Mon Health System have announced that the healthcare organization is joining the clinically integrated network (CIN) and the group purchasing organization run by Allegheny Health Network (AHN).

Mon Health System will also collaborate with AHN’s Cardiovascular Institute to establish a heart failure program at Mon Health Medical Center, according to a press release.

Known as Physician Partners of Western PA, AHN’s CIN is a physician-led regional partnership of independent and AHN-employed physicians that coordinates care for nearly a quarter-million patients across various medical specialties and care sites, Mon Health explained.

According to the release, benefits to Mon Health System of being part of Physician Partners include:

access to advanced clinical and claims-based analytics and predictive modeling (through integrated electronic medical records and claims data)

the opportunity to participate in Alternative Payment Models (APMs)

Mon Health System is also joining AHN’s group-purchasing organization (GPO), which will enable the health system to secure better pricing and consistent sourcing for medical supplies, the release explains. AHN’s GPO currently leverages the consolidated purchasing power of more than 90 hospital members to negotiate lower costs for medical-surgical supplies, implantable devices and other items.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with AHN services and programs to enhance our offerings to our patients. Many of our physicians have a longstanding relationship with peer physicians at Allegheny General Hospital and other AHN facilities, including the burn center at West Penn Hospital. We are honored to call AHN a partner in providing higher level services to our patients. We are excited to collaborate in the CIN and GPO to improve outcomes and reduce costs for our patients,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System.



Additionally, starting in June, AHN cardiologist and heart failure specialist Christopher Link, MD, will join the Mon Health Medical Center medical staff and begin a heart failure clinic at Mon Health Medical Center. AHN has a nationally-recognized cardiovascular institute, Mon Health said.

“Allegheny Health Network is always excited to collaborate with outstanding providers like Mon Health System who share our commitment to the highest standards of clinical excellence and value-based care,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, president and CEO, AHN. “We look forward to working with the leadership of Mon Health System to help support their mission of service to the people of north central West Virginia.”