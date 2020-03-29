Mon Health now offering virtual visits for patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health System announced in a press release that in its ongoing efforts to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, it will now offer virtual visits for patients. This officially went into effect on Friday, March 27, acording to the release.

The release stated that virtual video telemedicine visits are available for Primary Care, Psychiatry, Behavioral Health and Urology; with plans to expand into Neurology OBGYN and Cardiology at clinic locations across Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood, Grafton and Weston. Individuals can schedule their appointments by calling their clinic.

“Ensuring timely access to our valued patients that entrust their care to Mon Health System providers in the communities we serve is our priority,” said David Goldberg, President & CEO of Mon Health. “Our patients now have the ability to be seen by a Mon Health provider from the security of their home and avoid unnecessary travel during this time.”

The release stated that this service is available during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday and at Mon Health Wedgewood Primary Care locations on Saturday and Sunday. This service is for patients who have minor medical conditions or follow-up appointments, and those with emergencies should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department, according to the release.

The release stated that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mon Health is waiving all patient fees for Telehealth services, including deductibles and co-payments in an effort to better serve the community. These telemedicine visits can be completed using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Patients must have a stable 3G/4G data or internet connection. Safari, Google Chrome and Firefox browsers are supported and patients must have a working web camera, microphone and speakers.

Virtual visits are not intended to replace routine appointments with an individual’s medical provider for needs such as annual physicals, and a referral is not needed to see a virtual provider, according to the release.

With virtual care, patients can:

Receive an evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment from a Mon Health provider

Have prescriptions recommended by their Mon Health virtual provider sent to the pharmacy of their choice

The release stated that the CDC recommends that any individual who is experiencing a fever, respiratory symptoms and a cough should not go directly to a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department unless their symptoms are life-threatening. Instead, they are encouraged to call the Mon Health Patient Outreach Line at (304) 285-3798 to establish if they need to be tested.

Additional information on Mon Health’s virtual visits can be found here.