KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital (PMH) has been working diligently throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

After Preston County Officials declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Preston County on Oct. 4, Mon Health PMH staff placed pink bows on streetlights in Kingwood.

On Oct. 5, Mon Health PMH staff and volunteers attended the first of the “Pink Out” games in Preston County for the Preston High School Girl’s Soccer team.

Hospital staff held their own “Pink Out” where they wore Breast Cancer Awareness Month shirts on Oct. 7.

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital staff gather for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Mon Health PMH Photo)

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital staff placing pink bows Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Mon Health PMH Photo)

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital staff placing pink bows Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Mon Health PMH Photo)

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital staff placed pink bows in Kingwood for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Mon Health PMH Photo)

The events were used to support the Mon Health PMH Foundation Pink Fund, a fund which provides financial support for patients through screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound and breast biopsy services.

“Pink Out” events will also be held for the Oct. 19 volleyball game between West Preston Middle School and Central Preston Middle School and the Oct. 28 Preston High School football game against Buckhannon Upshur.

To support the Mon Health PMH Foundation Pink Fund, visit MonHealth.com/Preston-Memorial/Foundation. You can also schedule a 3D mammogram or learn about the Pink Fund by calling 304-329-4713.