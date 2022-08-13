WESTON, W.Va. – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital (SJMH) has become the only hospital in West Virginia to be designated a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

This designation puts Mon Health SJMH among 455 other hospitals that have achieved a five-star rating, out of more than 3,000 hospitals measured.

“Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is extremely honored to be recognized as a five-star rated facility by CMS,” said Carole Norton, Chief Nursing Officer at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. “This recognition allows patients and families to understand that when they come to our facility, they are receiving care at a safe, patient-centered hospital. Our low harm scores and high patient satisfaction scores are something we are very proud of.”

The CMS rating is based on five aspects of quality of care “including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care as reported by CMS’ Hospital Compare tool.” Medicare said it developed its Star Rating system to “give people with Medicare an objective measure of a plan’s performance.”

Those who want to make an appointment or to learn more about Mon Health SJMH, visit MonHealth.com. To learn more about CMS Star Ratings, visit CMS.gov.