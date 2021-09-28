Mon Health to hold ribbon cutting in celebration of their latest expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce and Mon Health System are among those who will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their latest expansion.

The expansion will include space for Mon Health Primary Care, Cardiology, and the introduction of specialty services in the Greater Fairmont area.

The event will take place at the new location in the Fairmont Technology Park on Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Mon Health Medical Center Board Chairman and former Senator Roman Prezioso said, “At Mon Health, our vision and mission are to provide accessible, affordable, and quality care close to home to the citizens of Marion County. We look forward to expanding our services here in the Fairmont Technology Park and with our new hospital in Whitehall to keep healthcare local for our patients.”

Clinical office space for Drs. Marilyn Bonfili and Lisa Flower as well as Mon Health Heart and Vascular Cardiologists who see patients in the Technology Park are among some of the benefits from the expansion.

The funds used for the expansion came from the Regional Healthcare Foundation.

“With this pacesetting investment gift of $200,000 from the Fairmont Regional Healthcare Foundation, we are transferring the legacy of improving health care in Marion County to the Mon Health Medical Center

Foundation. This gift ensures that the leadership and responsibility of continuing improvement in Marion

County healthcare will be continued by Mon Health by our donors over the years donating to advance care in Marion County. The actions and progress Mon Health has shown honors our donors wishes and keeps these funds right where they belong in Marion County,” said Nick Fantasia, President of Fairmont Regional

Foundation.