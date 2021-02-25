Mon Health to offer telehealth visits through urgent care clinic in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – In an effort to protect patients and staff during the continuing COVID-19

pandemic, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Urgent Care will soon offer virtual telehealth clinic visits, starting Monday, March 1, 2021.

“By offering telehealth visits, we can see patients from the comfort of their homes,” said Melissa Lockwood, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Chief Administrative Officer. “Getting our patients the care they need to stay active and healthy is our top priority. Through telehealth visits, we can offer quality healthcare virtually from anywhere the patient is located.”

Virtual visits will be available seven days a week, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Telehealth visits will be offered for minor medical conditions. For medical emergencies, please call 911 or seek treatment at the nearest emergency department.

All telehealth visits must be completed by using a smartphone, computer, or tablet.

To schedule your virtual visit, please call 304-980-2006. Once your appointment is scheduled,

visit Mon Health’s virtual visit website. Once you have a virtual appointment, click on the Urgent Care link to gain access to your virtual clinic room.