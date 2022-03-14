MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia Health System has sent letters to some patients warning them of data security issues involving patient information.

According to the letter, on Dec. 30, 2021, Mon Health determined that the data breach resulted in unauthorized access to the information of some patients, providers, employees and contractors.

The letter, which is dated Feb. 28, 2022, said that the incident took place between Dec. 8 and 19, 2021, and could affect patients and employees of Mon General Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Preston Memorial Hospital.

The following patient information might have been accessed:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Medical record number

Patient account number

Health insurance plan member ID number

Dates of service

Provider names

Claims information

Medical and clinical treatment information

Status as a current or former patient or member

Social security number

Medical Health Insurance Claim Number (HICN)

According to the letter, the incident involved unusual activity in the Mon Health System IT network. It said that precautions were taken including taking systems offline, conducting a password reset, notifying law enforcement and launching an investigation with a forensic firm.

“Although to date, we are unaware of any misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, we recommend that you remain vigilant by reviewing your financial account statements for any unauthorized activity,” said the letter.

Because of the incident, Mon Health is also offering a free one-year membership in the identity protection service, IdentityWorks. You must enroll by May 23 with the activation code provided in your letter.

“We deeply regret any inconveniences or concern this incident may cause. To help prevent something like this from happening again, we have implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards and technical security measures to further protect and monitor our systems.”

For more information, call 855-568-2163 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.