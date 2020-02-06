Monongalia Co. Health Dept. gives update on self-imposed quarantines to screen for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The novel (new) coronavirus started in mainland China in 2019 but has now spread around the globe, leaving even people here in West Virginia concerned. But is that concern valid?

So far, more than 28,000 people have been infected and nearly 600 people are dead, mostly in mainland China. There are 12 confirmed patients in the U.S. with zero fatalities thus far. However, in West Virginia, there are zero suspected cases, but there are 6 people under self-imposed quarantine. This is according to the Monongalia Health Department (MCHD), which said two of them are in Ohio County and four are in Monongalia County.

The two in Ohio County and three in Monongalia County have recently been to China, but one in Monongalia County has not but did have contact with people who had been to the country. The epicenter of the virus is in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Dr. Diane Gross, the regional epidemiologist with MCHD said none of the West Virginians had been in Hubei Province.

“For people who come from other parts of China, where the risk from the novel coronavirus is much lower, they are allowed to go back home, and then they are monitored by the local state health department for 14 days, while they stay at home to make sure that they don’t develop signs or symptoms of illness,” Dr. Gross said.

Gross said if they do begin to show signs or symptoms of the coronavirus “then we’ll take them to seek healthcare and isolate them while they’re being tested to determine if they have the novel coronavirus.”

The U.S. government has issued a travel advisory telling Americans to not travel to China due to concerns about the coronavirus. Furthermore, it is telling people in the epicenter to contact the State Department to get on one of the evacuation flights heading to the United States. Once those people in Wubei return to the U.S., they will be quarantined in a national quarantine on military bases around the country to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, if they have it.

Dr. Gross said the problem West Virginians should worry about now is the influenza virus, also known as the flu, which can also be deadly. It presents many of the same symptoms as the coronavirus, like a cough, cold and a fever. She said while there are no known coronavirus cases in West Virginia, there are many flu cases in the state because it is flu season.

“West Virginians should be taking normal precautions that they do every flu season,” Dr. Gross said. “Get vaccinated, cover your cough, wash your hands, use hand gel and take care of yourself, get lots of sleep, eat well, all those things can protect you and help you stay healthy through flu season or novel coronavirus.”