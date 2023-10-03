MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Quick Response Team (QRT) has received a $1,000,000 assistance grant from the Federal Bureau of Justice.

Joseph Klass, assistant coordinator for the Monongalia County QRT, told 12 News that the money will be put towards finding where the gaps are within their data collection systems and how to close them. He said that they need to have the correct data to best make decisions in helping those struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Klass discussed the importance of being able to do work like the “Save a Life Day” event, as well as weekly training.

“We believe very strongly in trying to reduce overdoses, overdose deaths, and ultimately, you know, get these people – get people into recovery and back out into the world. And in order to do that effectively, it’s important to have good data,” Klass said.

Over the past four years, the Monongalia County QRT has employed a systematic data-driven approach to identify and connect with individuals who could benefit from treatment or services. This approach has successfully linked over 300 individuals to such support.

The QRT’s prevention tactics include distributing of naloxone and contact cards listing community services, and training on naloxone administration and CPR.

The QRT offers weekly training sessions and Naloxone handouts for anyone interested. For more information, you can reach out to the Health Department or Quick Response Team. Upcoming events can also be found on the QRT’s Facebook page as they are posted.