MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Intermed Labs, a Morgantown-based startup specializing in medical technology, announced Tuesday that it has entered a partnership with Marshall University and Marshall Health to “drive more healthcare innovations through advanced technologies and breakthroughs.”

According to a release from Intermed Labs, the goal of the partnership is to assist clinicians and researchers at Marshall with designing and prototyping new medical technologies in order to advance healthcare in West Virginia.

The release said that the partnership will allow those at Marshall to see their fresh ideas of medical technology come to life as Intermed Labs looks to assist with the funding and engineering of these ideas. Intermed said that this partnership will position West Virginia as an attractive destination for top healthcare and medical technology professionals.

“Intermed Labs is a world-class, award-winning innovation studio based right here in West

Virginia,” said Dr. Tom McClellan, CEO of Intermed Labs. “Our partnership with Marshall aims to

empower their incredible talent, assisting them in transforming ideas into commercially-viable

solutions that improve patient care and outcomes.”

Marshall’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, W. Toney Stroud said that Marshall University is proud to forge this partnership and that they envision a future where this partnership leads the charge of shaping the future of medicine.