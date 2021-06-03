Morgantown MedExpress location closing Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A second MedExpress location in north central West Virginia is closing permanently on Thursday.

According to a statement from MedExpress, the company is closing its Morgantown location on Don Knotts Boulevard.

The center’s last day caring for patients is June 3, the company stated.

“We want to thank the providers and staff for their commitment to their patients. It is never an easy decision to close a center, and we value the contributions that the team has made to delivering exceptional care.” MedExpress statement

Patients can still seek care from MedExpress at its location at 956 Maple Drive in Suncrest.

Previously, the company announced the closure of its location in Fairmont.