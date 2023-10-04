MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the colder months slowly inching closer, we’re also approaching flu season. On Wednesday, WVU’s mascot Mikel Hager received his flu shot to stay healthy to support the Mountaineers.

“Being the Mountaineer, there is no off days. There is no calling in sick,” Hager said. “It’s important for me to take care of myself in all aspects of health to make sure I’m always ready to go.”

Kaylee Dean, a School of Pharmacy second-year student pharmacist, administered the vaccine to Hager.

If you need to find a place to get your flu shot, you can look it up here. Places like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Kroger generally offer them for free or near free with insurance.

Symptoms of the flu according to the CDC:

Fever* or Feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or Stuffy nose

Muscle or Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.