National Take Back Day to be held Oct. 23

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The DEA have announced that Oct. 23 is National Take Back Day.

Starting at 10 a.m., the day will be used to address public safety and health issues regarding the misuse of prescription medication.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, “a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from a family member or a friend, often from the home medicine cabinet.” The Take Back Day event will allow people to return unused medications for proper disposal.

These drop-off sites include:

Barbour County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE PHILIPPI DETACHMENT / 17 BEAR RUN ROAD, PHILIPPI

Braxton County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE SUTTON DETACHMENT / 1259 DYER HILL ROAD, SUTTON BRAXTON CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE / 300 MAIN STREET, SUTTON BRAXTON COUNTY COURT HOUSE IN FRONT OF COURTHOUSE

Gilmer County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE GLENVILLE DETACHMENT / 4640 WV HIGHWAY 5E, GLENVILLE

Harrison County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE BRIDGEPORT DETACHMENT / 2350 MURPHYS RUN RD, BRIDGEPORT WALGREENS – CLARKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT / 505 ROSEBUD AVE, CLARKSBURG WAL-MART EASTPOINT SHOPPING CENTER / 550 EMILY DR, CLARKSBURG CLARKSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT / 222 WEST MAIN ST, CLARKSBURG

Lewis County WESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT / 102 WEST 2nd ST, WESTON WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE WESTON DETACHMENT / 86 GLADY FORK RD, WESTON

Marion County FAIRMONT POLICE DEPARTMENT PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING / 500 QUINCY STREET, FAIRMONT

Randolph County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ELKINS, BEVERLY DETACHMENT / 5190 BEVERLY PIKE, BEVERLY

Taylor County GRAFTON POLICE DEPARTMENT at the GRAFTON FIRE DEPARTMENT / 1 WEST MAIN ST, GRAFTON

Tucker County WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE PARSONS DETACHMENT / 9105 SENECA TRAIL, HAMBLETON



Individuals can return unused medication anonymously and safely.

The DEA website for Take Back Day includes a list of the drop-off sites and a site locator.