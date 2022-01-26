New CPR guidelines explain how to save patients with COVID-19

(WVNS) – With COVID becoming more contagious in new varients, the American Heart Association has updated the protocols for giving someone CPR when they have or could have COVID-19.

The American Heart Association partnered with its collaborating organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association for Respiratory Care, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists.

The new guidelines are meant to protect health care providers during the COVID pandemic. As of Jan. 24, those administering CPR, or any other components of resuscitation, should wear the recommended PPE which includes a respirator, gown, gloves and eye protection.

Dr. Comilla Sasson, a Vice President with the American Heart Association said the updated protocols are recommended by different national and international organizations.

“This guidance also reflects the recommendations issued recently from both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Dr. Sasson said.

Cynthia Keely, the Quality Improvement Manager with the American Heart Association said these new guidelines are temporary and change as new information about COVID-19 becomes available.

“The American Heart Association works with volunteers throughout the nation and internationally as well as the World Health Organization. As soon as new information comes to light, and something else is made particularly clear, then we will probably put out additional interim guidance,” Keely said.

The interim guidelines will be taught in current and upcoming classes.

A more detailed version of the updated guidance can be found here.